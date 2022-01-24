TROX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.34, changing hands as low as $21.24 per share. Tronox Holdings PLC shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.16 per share, with $26.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.92.

