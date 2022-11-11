TROW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.75, changing hands as high as $130.25 per share. T Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROW's low point in its 52 week range is $93.53 per share, with $218.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.79. The TROW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

