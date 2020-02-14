Troubled NMC Health's vice chairman quits

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

NMC Health said on Friday Executive Vice Chairman Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef has resigned from the United Arab Emirates' largest private healthcare company, just days after co-chair and founder B.R. Shetty stepped back from the board.

Khalifa Butti is the second biggest NMC shareholder, according to Refinitiv data, and runs UAE investment firm KBBO.

Shetty had informed NMC of potentially inaccurate reporting of his holdings.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810; outside UK: +91 80 6182 2784;))

