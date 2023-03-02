US Markets

Troubled Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos receives $200 mln stake offer

March 02, 2023 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Indebted Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico's parent company and controlling shareholders have signed an agreement with foreign investors to hand over their majority stake in the firm for an initial $200 million, Altos Hornos said Thursday.

The agreement will open the possibility of Altos Hornos' restructuring and exit from bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.