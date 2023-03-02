Troubled Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos receives $200 mln stake offer

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Indebted Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico's parent company and controlling shareholders have signed an agreement with foreign investors to hand over their majority stake in the firm for an initial $200 million, Altos Hornos said Thursday.

The agreement will open the possibility of Altos Hornos' restructuring and exit from bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

