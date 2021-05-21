Troubled lender Amigo shares down 50% with future in limbo

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Shares in troubled guarantor lender Amigo AMGO.L fell 50% in early trading on Friday after a temporary suspension of share trading was lifted, with the company still waiting on a court decision on a rescue plan for the ailing firm.

Amigo temporarily suspended trading in its shares on Wednesday pending the court outcome, but applied for trading to resume on Friday after the court said it could take a few days to reach a judgment.

Amigo applied to the High Court for permission to cap compensation payments to customers, saying a deluge of mis-selling claims threatened the firm with collapse. The plan was opposed by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority for short-changing customers.

