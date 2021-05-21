Troubled lender Amigo shares down 50% with future in limbo

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published

Shares in troubled guarantor lender Amigo fell 50% in early trading on Friday after a temporary suspension of share trading was lifted, with the company still waiting on a court decision on a rescue plan for the ailing firm.

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Shares in troubled guarantor lender Amigo AMGO.L fell 50% in early trading on Friday after a temporary suspension of share trading was lifted, with the company still waiting on a court decision on a rescue plan for the ailing firm.

Amigo temporarily suspended trading in its shares on Wednesday pending the court outcome, but applied for trading to resume on Friday after the court said it could take a few days to reach a judgment.

Amigo applied to the High Court for permission to cap compensation payments to customers, saying a deluge of mis-selling claims threatened the firm with collapse. The plan was opposed by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority for short-changing customers.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More