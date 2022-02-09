Troubled Chinese hog breeder Zhengbang gets support from railway firm

By Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China's No.2 hog producer Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd 002157.SZ sought to soothe investor concerns on Wednesday, announcing more details about an agreement with a firm backed by its local government that it says will help boost cashflow.

Zhengbang, which saw its stock hammered this week after it warned of heavy earnings losses, has said it has a deal with Jiangxi Railway Aviation Investment Group worth $1.6 billion though the exact nature of the agreement is not clear.

In posts on its official Wechat account this week, Zhengbang said the infrastructure group had "abundant funds" and the deal would "greatly ease" pressure on its funding needs and help it cope with a downturn in the market.

Jiangxi Railway has already purchased about 80 million yuan ($12.6 million) worth of feed for Zhengbang and would continue to help it buy feed and other products, it said on Wednesday.

On Monday, it said the deal would include the establishment of a joint venture that would span rural revitalisation and supply chain management.

Zhengbang warned on Jan. 29, after the market closed for China's long Lunar New Year holiday, that losses for 2021 could be as much as 19.7 billion yuan ($3.1 billion).

That compares with a 5.8 billion yuan profit the prior year and would be the worst earnings performance forecast for 2021 among listed Chinese hog producers.

Its shares have fallen 19% since the market reopened this week.

China's hog industry, the world's largest, experienced a rollercoaster year in 2021, with prices plunging about 60% on excess supply and weak demand.

Breeders lost hundreds of yuan per hog for several months, and cash is tight across the sector, say participants.

Live hog prices in China are below cost and plunged further this week to 13.1 yuan per kilogramme on Tuesday. Analysts expect low prices until at least the second half of 2022.

The ratio of total debt to enterprise value at Zhengbang is more than three times the level of peers Wens Foodstuff Group 300498.SZ and New Hope Liuhe000876.SZ, according to Refinitiv data.

In response to a question posted on its online investor platform on Tuesday, it denied it had negative net assets.

Zhengbang said on Jan. 29 that although it had increased its sales by 56% to almost 15 million hogs last year, it had been hit hard by the plunge in prices and the loss of more than 2 million sows due to disease and efforts to reduce costs.

($1 = 6.3603 Chinese yuan renminbi)

