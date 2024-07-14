Trouble Selling Your House? 9 Ways To Improve Its Resale Chances

If you want to sell your house, chances are you don’t want it to sit on the market for weeks or months before getting a suitable offer. After all, the longer it takes to sell, the longer you have to maintain it. As long as it’s in your name, you’ll still have to pay for utilities, property taxes and insurance — as well as any essential maintenance or repairs. And if you’re really in a hurry, having a home that just won’t sell can quickly become a major headache.

Fortunately, there are some ways to improve your home’s resale chances — and potentially even increase its value.

Improve Your Home’s Curb Appeal

Your home’s curb appeal can account for up to 7% of your home’s value, according to a study from The University of Texas at Arlington. It’s also what attracts — or deters — potential buyers from coming any closer and seeing what’s inside.

“One of the biggest returns can be had from increasing curb appeal. House and window washing and cleaning of the concrete driveway and sidewalks increase the value of a listing by an average of $10,000,” said Brian Durham, vice president of risk management and managing broker at Realty Group LLC and Realty Group Premier. “Additionally, fresh new mulch and a few brightly colored flowers are inexpensive ways to improve curb appeal.”

Pave the Driveway

Going further with curb appeal, Aaron Brundage — director of operations at System Pavers, a national outdoor living and design company — suggested splurging on a paving stone driveway to increase your home’s resale chances.

“Paving stone driveways are strong, long lasting and look impressive for decades,” he said. “Because paving stones evenly distribute weight, they’re twice as durable as concrete so they won’t crack or crumble over time.”

Plus, you have a lot of aesthetic options when it comes to pavers. This includes a variety of colors and shapes that let you customize the look of your driveway in ways that complement your home’s architectural style.

“For instance, you can combine different shades or shapes of paving stones to create a driveway with an eye-catching pattern or border,” Brundage said. “Another bonus to paving stone driveways is they are easy to repair if needed. For instance, if you have stubborn oil stains from a leaky car, you can simply replace the stained pavers rather than having an ugly concrete patch or repair mark on your driveway.”

Put In Artificial Turf

Another tactic to boost your home’s value and resale chances is to put in artificial turf. Plus, it requires minimal maintenance.

“Replacing water-guzzling grass with artificial turf means no more mowing, no more weeding and no more fertilizers or chemicals needed to maintain your lawn,” Brundage said. “Top-quality artificial turf stays lush and manicured season after season and makes your space look well-groomed with minimal effort.”

Brundage advised choosing a turf that’s free of toxins or PFAS, since these can be harmful to humans and pets.

Freshen Up the Paint — Inside and Out

A fresh coat of paint on your walls can go a long way to improving your resale chances.

“It’s one of the least expensive ways to give your home a fresh appearance. Buyers love homes that look and feel new,” said Cindy Raney, a Global Luxury Property Specialist and founder of Cindy Raney & Team. “Provide as neutral a palette as possible.”

Upgrade the Basement

Inside the home, there’s a lot you can do as well. If you’ve got a full-sized basement, upgrading it can add substantial value to your house — and increase buyer’s interest.

“Do you have room in the basement? An additional bedroom or bathroom can add a great amount of value,” Durham said.

Upgrade Your Kitchen or Bathroom

Remodeling your bathrooms or kitchen — or both, if you’ve got the means — could also help you sell your home quicker and get some better offers.

“An updated kitchen is a major selling point for a home,” Raney said. “Upgrading appliances, hardware, lighting and countertops can all result in a significant ROI. A fresh coat of paint on the cabinets is important here, too.”

The same goes for bathrooms, especially if they’re a bit outdated.

“An updated master bath can really help sell a home and is on top of buyers wish lists,” Raney said. “If budget is limited, a fresh coat of paint and updated hardware throughout the kitchen and baths is a quick fix that can have a sizable impact.”

Upgrade Your Home Systems

Energy-efficient homes are in demand, so upgrade your home systems to optimize efficiency and functionality.

“Buyers prefer a home to be as turnkey and energy efficient as possible. So, as mechanicals need to be replaced, it is a great idea to do so,” Raney said. “It’s not the most fun way to spend money but when the time comes to sell, a home with updated systems and mechanicals will be more attractive to buyers and therefore, well worth the investment.”

Stage a Home Office

If you have a spare bedroom, convert it into a home office for staging purposes. You’d be surprised at how much more interest you get in your property.

“This is more of a staging note but home offices have been added to the list of non-negotiables for buyers these days,” Raney said. “As such, if the space is there, consider staging it to function as an office.”

Optimize Your Outdoor Living Space

Having a ton of square footage is great, but many buyers want that outdoor living space, too. First-time buyers — including those who’ve rented apartments all their lives — are even more likely to put outdoor living space at the top of their list of must-haves. And if your home is on the smaller side, that outdoor space can make it feel bigger.

“Outdoor areas optimized for entertainment and relaxation will add value,” Raney said. “For example, a patio can expand living space and provide an enjoyable place for gathering. An outdoor kitchen or firepit will have buyers envisioning using it to entertain their own family and friends.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Trouble Selling Your House? 9 Ways To Improve Its Resale Chances

