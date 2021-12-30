Trouble Ahead after Musk’s Tesla Stock Sale Ends

One of the biggest factors hurting EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks has been its own CEO.

Rather, it's been the massive stock sale staged by said CEO. Now, Elon Musk's tax bill seems to be taken care of, and the Great Tesla Sell-Off is coming to an end.

However, the sell-off's shutdown may not have the impact Tesla shareholders hope for, as new potentially bad news emerges. I'm still bearish on Tesla, because the growth of new competitors has long been a problem for Tesla. Now, it's about to get even worse.

Tesla's year in share prices so far is a familiar one. The company made a decent gain in January and held on to it for a while. February started a substantial downturn that took just over a third out of Tesla's share price.

However, March saw a quick recovery that lasted into May. Another slump hit in the early days of May, as the second half began a slow rise for Tesla that lasted all the way to October. That's when Tesla's biggest rise hit, and by Halloween, Tesla was over $1,200 per share. Tesla stock then endured a series of erratic ups and downs. With the year on its way out, Tesla is about to clear $1,100 per share once more.

The latest news has benefits and potential troubles for shareholders. First came the utter relief that Musk's goal of selling 10% of his holdings in Tesla is coming to a close.

He was “almost done” just before Christmas. Reports note that he has sold just over $15 billion worth of shares to date, and the sale has been driving a downward cant for the last several weeks. Reports also suggest that options trading may be giving the stock a little upward potential now as well. This is likely the case since the large selling pattern is coming to a close.

A new potential problem emerged for the company, however. The problem in this case comes from Northvolt, a Swedish battery maker that recently established its own “gigafactory” operations.

The company had a deadline to produce the first lithium-ion battery cell by the end of 2021, and indeed, with just days to spare, it has met that deadline. Back in June, investors valued Northvolt at $12 billion. The company just proved at least some of that value.

Northvolt's battery is said to be a first in the market, with the entire process — from design to manufacture — done wholly in-house in Europe.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Tesla has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That's based on 14 Buys, eight Holds, and five Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Tesla price target of $1,016.68 implies 6.8% downside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $215 per share to a high of $1,580 per share.

Competition Getting Thicker

It's not the first time we've pointed out problems for Tesla coming from competitors. However, usually, when we point out the competitors, we start looking at EV makers.

Battery technology, though, was a whole different matter. For a while, many analysts thought that Tesla would be able to maintain a competitive advantage for years on its battery technology alone.

Now, that competitive advantage is eroding before our very eyes. It's just starting to erode, but today's erosion is tomorrow's landslide. One competitor on the battery front may not mean much to Tesla's future, but this could just be the start. Increasing competition will force Tesla to dig harder to find a competitive advantage, one that it may not have any more.

Tesla's technological edge was always its biggest selling point. It was the big name in EVs before all the other firms got into the market. It was also the big name in batteries; there were municipalities using Tesla batteries to power backup electrical grids.

Houston inked a deal with Gambit Energy Storage (a Tesla subsidiary) back in March to provide an extra 100 megawatts of storage. If such a deal catches on, Tesla might be able to supply backup grid power to municipalities all over the world.

Rather, all over the country now; Europe is likely to back its own hometown boy, so to speak, and go with Northvolt.

Concluding Views

I'm bearish on Tesla for a few good reasons. It's facing some potential regulatory problems, especially in China, where the regulators seem especially aggressive.

China recently expressed problems over Tesla subsidiary SpaceX's satellite launches. That may leave Tesla at a disadvantage in a major market. Tesla is also facing growing competition. With reports that Tesla can't keep up with demand coming out, competitors will want to push harder on their own attempts. Nothing draws out competitors like an unsatisfied market demand.

Throw in Tesla's dividend history — or utter lack thereof — and a stock that's trading over its average price target, and it's bad news for investors.

Musk's sell-off is starting to look less like portfolio rebalancing and more like a play to abandon ship. That image won't help endear investors either.

Tesla needs to recover its perception as the technological front-runner or risk losing further ground.

