Troubadour Resources Welcomes New Executives

June 01, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources Inc. has announced the appointment of Chris Huggins as the new CEO and Navin Varshney as the Chairman of the Board, signaling a strategic refresh in the company’s leadership. Huggins, with a 25-year background in mining and technology, and Varshney, with a 40-year capital markets career, are expected to bolster the company’s growth and shareholder value. Outgoing Interim CEO Blake Morgan will continue to serve on the board, endorsing the expertise of the new appointees.

