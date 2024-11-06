Troubadour Resources Prepares for Major Drilling Program

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is set to start a 5,000-meter drilling program at its Senneville Copper-Gold property in the Val d’Or district after receiving a crucial mining permit. The company aims to explore potential gold and polymetallic mineralization in the area, leveraging its recent successful funding round.

