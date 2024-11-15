Troubadour Resources Launches Survey at Senneville Project

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources has begun an Induced Polarization survey at its Senneville Copper-Gold property in Quebec, aiming to refine drilling targets for its upcoming maiden drill program. This exploration initiative is focused on the property’s promising 11-kilometer mineral trend associated with the Senneville Komatiite unit.

For further insights into TSE:TR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.