Troubadour Resources Launches Survey at Senneville Project

November 15, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources has begun an Induced Polarization survey at its Senneville Copper-Gold property in Quebec, aiming to refine drilling targets for its upcoming maiden drill program. This exploration initiative is focused on the property’s promising 11-kilometer mineral trend associated with the Senneville Komatiite unit.

