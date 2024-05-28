News & Insights

Troubadour Resources Launches $1.25M Private Placement

May 28, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is set to enhance its financial flexibility with a $1,250,000 private placement, aiming to advance exploration on its high-grade Uranium property and copper assets. The funds will also support general working capital needs as the company, buoyed by strong uranium market conditions, prepares to define new drill targets. Alongside thefinancial news Troubadour has announced Blake Morgan as the new Interim CEO, stepping in after the resignation of Geoff and Gary Schellenberg.

