Troubadour Resources Eyes Quebec Gold Prospects

May 28, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources Inc. has announced an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Senneville Project, a promising land package in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with significant gold and copper potential. Historic exploration on the 100 km2 site, near established mines, has revealed high-grade gold samples and identified numerous unexplored areas. This move positions Troubadour to capitalize on the region’s rich mining history and undeveloped resources.

