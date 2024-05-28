News & Insights

Troubadour Resources Expands with Quebec Gold Project

May 28, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources Inc., a North American mineral exploration firm, has announced the acquisition of an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Senneville Project in Quebec, which consists of 173 mineral claims. The Project, situated in a renowned gold mining region, neighbors significant gold resources and is a promising addition to the company’s portfolio of precious and battery metal projects.

