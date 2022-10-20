Tropical storm Roslyn expected to become hurricane near central Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Roslyn is forecast to intensify into a hurricane by Friday night as it moves up Mexico's central Pacific coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Roslyn is currently located about 180 miles (285 km) south-southwest off the Pacific resort city of Zihuatenejo, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

It is expected to pass near or over Mexico's coast Saturday night.

Roslyn could bring strong winds and a potentially dangerous storm surge, the NHC said, adding that heavy rains could trigger flash flooding and possible landslides in parts of rugged terrain over south-western parts of Mexico's coastline.

The storm could also bring 1-3 inches 3 inch (2.5-7.6 cm) of rain along coastal parts of Guerrero and Michoacan states, and up to six inches along the coast of Colima and Jalisco, the forecaster added.

The NHC expects Roslyn will turn north and north-east over the weekend, bringing heavy rains to Nayarit, the Islas Marias archipelago and parts of southern Sinaloa.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

