Tropical storm Ophelia could slam mid-Atlantic states on Friday

September 22, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

By Friday afternoon, Ophelia was powering 60 miles per hour (96.56 km per hour) winds and was expected to reach coastal areas on Friday night, bringing rain and high winds through Saturday.

In addition to life-threatening storm surges along the coast, Ophelia could spur flooding from North Carolina to New Jersey through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

