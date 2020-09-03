US Markets
USNL

Tropical storm Nana upgraded to hurricane as it sweeps towards Belize

Contributors
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Gustavo Palencia Reuters
Published

Tropical storm Nana has strengthened into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday, warning it will bring dangerous storm surges when it makes landfall overnight before it weakens.

By 0300 GMT, Nana was about 95 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), NHC said in an advisory.

Describing Nana as a "small hurricane", it issued a hurricane warning for the coast of Belize, from Belize City southward to the country's border with Guatemala.

Warning that Belize could see up to 8 inches of rain, NHC also said a dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as three feet along the coast where the center of the hurricane makes landfall.

"Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," NHC said.

It also forecast that tropical storm conditions, including flash flooding, would hit parts of Belize, as well as Guatemala and Mexico's Yucatan peninsula by evening.

The eastern edges of Veracruz and Oaxaca states in Mexico could register up to 8 inches of rain.

"These rainfall amounts may produce life threatening flash floods and mudslides," NHC said.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City and Gustavo Palencia in Honduras; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USNL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular