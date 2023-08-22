News & Insights

US Markets

Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

August 22, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Arpan Varghese and Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

Adds wind speed, forecast for weakening

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Harold has made landfall on Padre Island, Texas, and will bring heavy rains and tropical storm force winds over the next several hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm, located about 35 miles (55 km) north of Port Mansfield, Texas, packing sustained winds near 50 miles (85 km) per hour, is expected to weaken into a tropical depression later on Tuesday, the NHC added.

Harold is moving toward the west-northwest at near 21 miles per hour, heading inland over southern Texas and northern Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.