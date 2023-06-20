News & Insights

Tropical Storm Bret a little stronger, says US Hurricane center

June 20, 2023 — 05:23 pm EDT

June 20 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Bret is a little stronger and a tropical storm watch has been issued for Barbados, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

The storm, about 835 miles (1,350 km) east of the Windward Islands, is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

"Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Bret. Tropical storm watches will likely be required for other islands later tonight."

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

