Tropical depression forms over central Atlantic - NHC

Corrects day in first paragraph

June 22 (Reuters) - The fourth topical depression has formed in the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The depression, about 1,395 miles (2,2240 km) east of the Lesser Antilles, is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the NHC said.

