News & Insights

US Markets

Tropical depression forms over central Atlantic - NHC

June 22, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Corrects day in first paragraph

June 22 (Reuters) - The fourth topical depression has formed in the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The depression, about 1,395 miles (2,2240 km) east of the Lesser Antilles, is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the NHC said.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.