Trophy Games Lifts 2025 Outlook On Strong New Titles

(RTTNews) - Trophy Games (TGAMES.CO), Monday announced it has raised its financial guidance for 2025 following stronger-than-expected performance from its newly launched titles, Farm Manager and Truck Manager.

The company now forecasts revenue between DKK 106 million and DKK 112 million, up from its August outlook of DKK 96 million to DKK 108 million.

EBITDA is projected at DKK 19 million to DKK 22 million, compared with the previous range of DKK 16 million to DKK 20 million. Earnings before tax are expected to reach DKK 9 million to DKK 12 million, higher than the earlier estimate of DKK 6 million to DKK 9 million.

This marks the second upward revision for 2025, after Trophy Games originally guided for revenue of DKK 85 million to DKK 106 million in December 2024.

TGAMES.CO closed trading on Monday at DKK 11.90, up DKK 0.40 or 3.48 percent on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

