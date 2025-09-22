Markets

Trophy Games Lifts 2025 Outlook On Strong New Titles

September 22, 2025 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trophy Games (TGAMES.CO), Monday announced it has raised its financial guidance for 2025 following stronger-than-expected performance from its newly launched titles, Farm Manager and Truck Manager.

The company now forecasts revenue between DKK 106 million and DKK 112 million, up from its August outlook of DKK 96 million to DKK 108 million.

EBITDA is projected at DKK 19 million to DKK 22 million, compared with the previous range of DKK 16 million to DKK 20 million. Earnings before tax are expected to reach DKK 9 million to DKK 12 million, higher than the earlier estimate of DKK 6 million to DKK 9 million.

This marks the second upward revision for 2025, after Trophy Games originally guided for revenue of DKK 85 million to DKK 106 million in December 2024.

TGAMES.CO closed trading on Monday at DKK 11.90, up DKK 0.40 or 3.48 percent on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.