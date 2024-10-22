News & Insights

TROOPS, Inc. Announces December AGM Plans

TROOPS, Inc. (TROO) has released an update.

TROOPS, Inc. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 4, 2024, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the ratification of Audit Alliance LLP as the company’s auditor and the election of directors. Shareholders on record as of October 22, 2024, are invited to attend and vote on these resolutions.

