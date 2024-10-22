TROOPS, Inc. Announces December AGM Plans

TROOPS, Inc. (TROO) has released an update.

TROOPS, Inc. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 4, 2024, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the ratification of Audit Alliance LLP as the company’s auditor and the election of directors. Shareholders on record as of October 22, 2024, are invited to attend and vote on these resolutions.

For further insights into TROO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.