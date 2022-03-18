TROOPS Gains 20%

(RTTNews) - TROOPS, Inc. (TROO) shares are gaining more than 20 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since March 11. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the share momentum.

Currently, shares are at $4.15, up 19.47 percent from the previous close of $3.44 on a volume of 1,110,418. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.55-$29.00 on average volume of 45,286.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.