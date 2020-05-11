Tronox (TROX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues In Line

Tronox Holdings plc TROX recorded profits (attributable to the company) of $32 million or 22 cents per share in first-quarter 2020 against a loss of $34 million or 27 cents per share a year ago.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share for the reported quarter were 29 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.



Revenues surged around 85% year over year to $722 million in the reported quarter, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The upside can be attributed to higher titanium dioxide (TiO2) sales.



Product Revenues



TiO2 sales shot up 109% year over year to $580 million. Sales included contributions from the acquired operations of Cristal.



Zircon sales rose 2% to $65 million in the reported quarter. Sales include revenues from the Cristal operations.



Feedstock and other products’ sales climbed 57% to $77 million, boosted by Cristal operations.



Financials



The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $420 million, down around 61% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,954 million, down roughly 8% year over year. The company has no near-term maturities on its term loan or notes until 2024.



Outlook



The company currently expects TiO2 volumes to decline in the high teens to low 20s percent range on a sequential comparison basis in second-quarter 2020. Zircon volumes are forecast to remain largely in line with first-quarter 2020.



Tronox also reduced its capital expenditures for full-year 2020 to $225 million from $275 million as well as working capital to $40-$50 million from $75-$100 million.



Price Performance



Shares of Tronox have lost 31.9% over a year, compared with the industry’s 24.4% decline.







