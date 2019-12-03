Tronox Holdings (TROX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.76, changing hands as low as $10.65 per share. Tronox Holdings PLC shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.46 per share, with $15.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.68.

