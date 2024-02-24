Tronox Holdings (TROX) Price Target Increased by 9.26% to 17.21

The average one-year price target for Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) has been revised to 17.21 / share. This is an increase of 9.26% from the prior estimate of 15.75 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.75% from the latest reported closing price of 15.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tronox Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROX is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 143,459K shares. The put/call ratio of TROX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 6,185K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,309K shares, representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 74.56% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,055K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 61.41% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,630K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,181K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 3.08% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,181K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,638K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Tronox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals; and zircon. Tronox Holdings plc mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals. With nearly 6,500 employees across six continents, its rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world.

