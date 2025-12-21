Tronox Holdings (TROX) Price Target Increased by 17.40% to 4.95

The average one-year price target for Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) has been revised to $4.95 / share. This is an increase of 17.40% from the prior estimate of $4.21 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.46% from the latest reported closing price of $4.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tronox Holdings. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROX is 0.06%, an increase of 20.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 133,035K shares. The put/call ratio of TROX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 6,535K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing an increase of 66.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 97.19% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,705K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,253K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,432K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares , representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 3.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,763K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 34.23% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,234K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares , representing a decrease of 18.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 43.00% over the last quarter.

