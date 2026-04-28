Tronox Holdings (TROX) Price Target Increased by 15.04% to 8.29

The average one-year price target for Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) has been revised to $8.29 / share. This is an increase of 15.04% from the prior estimate of $7.20 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.27% from the latest reported closing price of $10.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tronox Holdings. This is an decrease of 187 owner(s) or 44.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROX is 0.10%, an increase of 59.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.85% to 112,169K shares. The put/call ratio of TROX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 6,199K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,535K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,637K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing an increase of 21.38%.

Primecap Management holds 5,478K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,705K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 19.39% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,495K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing an increase of 86.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 646.40% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 4,347K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares , representing an increase of 55.16%.

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