Tronox Holdings Sees Higher Revenue For Q1

April 22, 2024 — 07:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), a producer of titanium products, Monday said it expects first-quarter revenue to be $774 million, an increase of 9% compared to the prior year.

The company sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or adjusted EBITDA of $131 million, above its previous guidance of $100 million -$120 million.

Further, Tronox expects to report a net loss of $9 million for the quarter, compared with net income of $23 million last year.

