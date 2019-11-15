Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TROX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that TROX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.14, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROX was $11.14, representing a -28.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 72.45% increase over the 52 week low of $6.46.

TROX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). TROX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.82. Zacks Investment Research reports TROX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -20.54%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TROX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth Strategic Metals ETF (REMX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REMX with an decrease of -15.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TROX at 5.55%.

