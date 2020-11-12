Dividends
TROX

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TROX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TROX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.65, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROX was $11.65, representing a -12.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.37 and a 193.45% increase over the 52 week low of $3.97.

TROX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). TROX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.37. Zacks Investment Research reports TROX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.77%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TROX as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Rare Earth Strategic Metals ETF (REMX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REMX with an increase of 34.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TROX at 4.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TROX

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular