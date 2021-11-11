Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TROX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.19, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROX was $24.19, representing a -8.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.33 and a 120.91% increase over the 52 week low of $10.95.

TROX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Valhi, Inc. (VHI) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT). TROX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports TROX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 322.32%, compared to an industry average of 18.8%.

