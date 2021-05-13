Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TROX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.13, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROX was $22.13, representing a -7.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.86 and a 289.61% increase over the 52 week low of $5.68.

TROX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Valhi, Inc. (VHI) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT). TROX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.58. Zacks Investment Research reports TROX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 221.43%, compared to an industry average of 26.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TROX as a top-10 holding:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE)

Barron's 400 (BFOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JPSE with an increase of 16.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TROX at 0.38%.

