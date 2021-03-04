Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TROX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROX was $18.52, representing a -13.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.36 and a 366.5% increase over the 52 week low of $3.97.

TROX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). TROX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.68. Zacks Investment Research reports TROX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 149.11%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.