Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TROX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TROX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.16, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROX was $9.16, representing a -26.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.40 and a 130.73% increase over the 52 week low of $3.97.

TROX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). TROX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.1. Zacks Investment Research reports TROX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.44%, compared to an industry average of -18%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TROX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TROX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth Strategic Metals ETF (REMX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REMX with an increase of 72.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TROX at 4.64%.

