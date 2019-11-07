Tronox Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TROX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.61, changing hands as high as $10.75 per share. Tronox Holdings PLC shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TROX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.46 per share, with $15.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.67.

