Tronox Holdings Appoints John Srivisal As New CFO

December 15, 2022 — 08:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tronox Holdings Plc (TROX), a maker of titanium dioxide pigment, said on Thursday that it has appointed John Srivisal, currently Senior Vice President, Business Development and Finance, as its next Chief Financial Officer, with effect from April 1, 2023.

Srivisal will succeed current CFO Tim Carlson, who will retire on the same day.

Joined in 2018, Srivisal led the company's business development efforts. In 2020, he additionally assumed responsibility for Tronox's financial planning and analysis activities.

Srivisal has over 20 years of finance experience as an investment banker and senior corporate executive across a variety of industries on capital markets and mergers and acquisition transactions.

