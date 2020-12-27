Tronox CEO Jeffry Quinn To Take Leave Of Absence; Names Romano & Turgeon Co-CEOs On Interim Basis

(RTTNews) - Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) said that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffry Quinn will take a leave of absence, effective immediately.

Quinn informed On December 24 Tronox that he had been referenced as an unnamed individual in a Securities and Exchange Commission civil complaint and related criminal complaint regarding alleged insider trading by the defendant named in the complaints in the shares of Ferro Corp. in February and March of 2016.

Quinn served as a director of Ferro from May 2013 through August 2016. Quinn has been a director of Tronox since 2011, was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in December 2017 and was appointed Chairman of the Board in March 2019. Neither Tronox nor Tronox's shares are referenced in the complaints.

Tronox said Sunday that it has appointed John Romano, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, and Jean-François Turgeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, as co-Chief Executive Officers on an interim basis, effective immediately.

In addition, the company said it appointed its Lead Independent Director Ilan Kaufthal as Chairman of the board on an interim basis, effective immediately.

