Tron (TRX) Price Predictions: Where Will Tron Go After Third Anniversary?

Tron (CCC:TRX-USD) is up more than 30% in trading today on the company’s third anniversary. A new non-fungible token (NFT) clearinghouse on the Tron blockchain, replete with celebrity cosigns including Lindsay Lohan, is just part of the reason for the enthusiasm around TRX-USD.

As enthusiasm for NFTs continues, high-profile collaborations have continued to garner interest. American actress Lindsay Lohan has had multiple previous NFT sales, and she isn’t the only celebrity associated with TRX-USD: Rappers Swae Lee and Tyga, among others, are also on board to mint NFTs on the Tron blockchain.

Meanwhile, just yesterday Tron CEO and founder Justin Sun unveiled plans for an NFT investment fund; Sun is a notable NFT collector in his own right, recently purchasing works by digital artist Beeple, among others.

Tron is a blockchain platform seeking to transform entertainment and media by eliminating middlemen between content makers and content consumers. So, instead of paying a streaming service to watch a movie, you might pay the production company directly. By eliminating the middleman, the customer pays less and the producers pocket more.

Currently trading for 8.6 cents, where do Tron and TRX-USD go from here? Here are some Tron (TRX) price predictions:

Trading Beasts says TRX-USD could reach 10.1 cents by the end of April and slowly expand to 10.3 cents by the end of September.

WalletInvestor has a Tron (TRX) price prediction of 16.8 cents in the next year.

Ripple News says Tron could average 9.3 cents by the end of 2022. It has a Tron (TRX) price prediction of 54 cents to 60 cents by the end of 2023 and $1 by the end of 2025.

CoinSwitch has a price target of 54 cents for TRX-USD at the end of 2023. Its Tron (TRX) price prediction for 2025 is 76 cents, and it says Tron could climb to $1.00 by the end of 2030.

