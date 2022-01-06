Tron Price Predictions: Where Will the TRX Crypto Go After Recent Crash?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re barely a week into 2022 but so far, things have been tough for cryptocurrencies. Tron (CCC:TRX-USD) has recently suffered a crash that sent it plunging, but even before that, it had experienced considerable turbulence. This is far from a welcome sight for investors who were hoping that a new year would bring new momentum for the crypto. While previous Tron price predictions were fairly mixed, some experts are still overall bullish on it. The question now is: Where will the TRX crypto go next?

Source: mk1one / Shutterstock

Late 2021 certainly brought some challenges for Tron. Investors learned that popular platform eToro was delisting it, which many regarded as a reason to proceed with caution. During the following month, prices fell again upon the announcement that network founder Justin Sun was stepping down from his position as CEO to pursue other opportunities within the crypto arena.

While these events likely didn’t lead to positive Tron price predictions, let’s take a look at what experts are saying now for the year ahead.

Tron Price Predictions

WalletInvestor still regards Tron as a good one-year investment. It is also bullish in the long term, with a 5-year target of 39 cents. This means that investing $100 today would leave you with $551.97 in 2027.

Trading Beasts forecasts that TRX crypto prices could increase slightly to 8 cents by the end of 2022 and hit 11 cents in January 2023. The platform rates Tron as a good investment that can be expected to grow in both the short and long term.

DigitalCoinPrice also predicts a bright future for the TRX crypto. Its model sees the coin rising as high as 10 cents in 2022 and 11 cents in 2023. Although it forecasts that prices will slightly dip in 2026, it anticipates that they could hit 39 cents before the end of the decade. The growth trajectory remains overall steady.

CoinPriceForecast maintains its bullish Tron price predictions, anticipating that the TRX crypto will increase in price by roughly 21% before the end of 2022. By the end of 2023, it expects to see its prices reach 12 cents. The platform’s model also predicts TRX will begin 2024 at 12 cents and end it at 14 cents, demonstrating an impressive gain of nearly 97% from today.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

