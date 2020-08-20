Tron Loses 23% of Its $4.3B USDT Reserves to DeFi Hotbed Ethereum
Stablecoin issuer Tether shifted 1 billion in USDT from the Tron blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain in an early morning chain swap Thursday.
- Swapped in conjunction âwith a 3rd party,â according to a Tether tweet, the token transfer drains 23% of TRONâs USDT reserves, which previously stocked $4.3 billion in the stablecoin.
- It also pumps up Ethereumâs reserves, where well over half of the nearly $13 billion circulating USDT already reside. Ethereum is a hotbed for decentralized finance projects and as such a popular spot for USDT.
- Tether has played a notable role in the Ethereum blockchainâs recent congestion, according to Decrypt.
- Big-dollar USDT transfers and billion-token burns spotted by the exchange-tracking Twitter account Whale Alert suggest that Binance may be the third party that ordered the swap.
