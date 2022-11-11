US Markets

Tron founder Justin Sun ready to give billions in aid to FTX - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 11, 2022 — 05:57 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Justin Sun, founder of the crypto token Tron, said he was prepared to provide distressed cryptocurrency exchange FTX with billions in aid, according to a tweet by a Bloomberg News reporter on Friday.

The funding is subject to due diligence and is a "good moment to show unity in the crypto industry", the tweet said, citing Sun.

Regulators froze some assets of FTX and industry peers raced to limit losses on Friday amid worsening solvency problems at the firm and heightened scrutiny of its chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried has discussed raising $1 billion each from Sun, rival exchange OKX and stablecoin platform Tether, a source who has direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.