Cryptocurrencies

Tron Founder Beaten to Winning Beeple Bid by Mystery Buyer

Contributor
Zack Seward CoinDesk
Published
Tron founder Justin Sun

Justin Sun almost won the Christie’s auction of a non-fungible token (NFT) that sold for $69.3 million but was outbid in the final moments, a spokesman for the Tron founder said.

Bloomberg reported Thursday afternoon that Sun was the winning bidder in the auction of an NFT tied to a digital work by the artist known as Beeple.

But Tron’s Roy Liu told CoinDesk that Sun did not win the auction, despite bidding $60 million as the clock wound down. “He was outbid by another buyer [at the] last minute,” Liu said via Telegram message.

Related: ‘I Guess I Just Don’t Understand …’ Enthusiasts React to $69M Beeple NFT Sale

(A buyer’s premium accounts for the difference between the winning bid of $60.25 million and the $69.3 million sale price.)

“NFT is definitely a revolution to the art industry for our generation,” the Tron spokesman said. “Both Justin and Tron Foundation are super excited for the technology and will heavily support the ecosystem around that.”

Christie’s auction specialist Noah Davis declined to comment when reached by phone.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    Mar 4, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular