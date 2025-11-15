Troluce Capital Advisors Unloads Over One Million NuScale Power Shares

Key Points

Troluce Capital sold 1,015,000 shares, an estimated $40.15 million position change.

The firm completely closed out its stake.

The transaction marked a material portfolio shift.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Nov. 14, 2025, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC reported selling its entire stake of 1,015,000 shares in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR). The transaction was valued at $40,153,400 based on the Q3 average price. The fund now holds no shares of the company in its reportable portfolio.

What else to know

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC sold out its position in NuScale Power Corporation and now holds no shares in its 13F reportable portfolio.

Top equity holdings after the filing:

Fluor : $42.1 million (14.9% of AUM)

: $42.1 million (14.9% of AUM) Capital One Financial : $40.6 million (14.4% of AUM)

: $40.6 million (14.4% of AUM) DuPont de Nemours: $31.2 million (11.0% of AUM)

$31.2 million (11.0% of AUM) EchoStar : $23.8 million (8.4% of AUM)

: $23.8 million (8.4% of AUM) Amcor: $17.6 million (6.2% of AUM)

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-14) $22.45 Market capitalization $6.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $63.90 million Net income (TTM) N/A

Company Snapshot

NuScale develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants, including the NuScale Power Module and VOYGR plant configurations, for energy generation and industrial applications.

The company generates revenue through the sale and deployment of nuclear power modules and related engineering services to utilities and industrial customers.

It targets electric utilities, industrial operators, and infrastructure developers seeking scalable, carbon-free energy solutions.

NuScale Power Corporation is a leading developer of modular nuclear reactor technology, enabling scalable and flexible deployment of clean energy solutions. The company leverages its proprietary NuScale Power Module and VOYGR plant designs to address the growing demand for reliable, carbon-free power generation worldwide. NuScale's strategic focus on modularity and safety positions it as a competitive player in the advanced nuclear sector, serving utilities and industrial clients seeking innovative energy infrastructure.

Foolish take

NuScale Power has been a volatile name all year as some investors bet the company will have a solution to the growing power needs of data centers being built for artificial intelligence (AI) computing. NuScale stock has traded as low as $12.60 and as high as about $53 per share this year. Investors in NuScale are counting on the story to play out.

That could take several more years, though, and NuScale will likely need to continue to raise capital to get there. The company issued an at-the-market (ATM) stock offering in Q3, generating about $475 million in gross proceeds.

Troluce Capital may have wanted to lock in some gains with NuScale stock averaging almost $40 in Q3. That now seems like a good decision with many stocks related to the AI data center buildout pulling back recently. NuScale closed this week's trading session at $22.45 per share.

The stock would fit in a speculative part of one's portfolio. But it will take patience and require a high risk tolerance to own it for the longer term.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC, disclosing certain equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Material portfolio shift: A significant change in a fund’s holdings that may impact its risk or investment strategy.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Modular light water reactor: A type of nuclear reactor designed in smaller, standardized units for flexible and scalable deployment.

NuScale Power Module: A proprietary, small-scale nuclear reactor developed by NuScale for modular energy generation.

VOYGR plant: NuScale’s branded configuration of multiple modular nuclear reactors for power generation.

Utilities: Companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, or gas to consumers and businesses.

Carbon-free energy: Electricity generated without emitting carbon dioxide, often using sources like nuclear, wind, or solar power.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amcor Plc. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial and NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

