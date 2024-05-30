News & Insights

Stocks

Troilus Gold Unveils Promising ‘West Rim’ Discovery

May 30, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Troilus Gold Corp (TSE:TLG) has released an update.

Troilus Gold Corp has announced the discovery of the ‘West Rim Zone’ near its existing mine pits in Quebec, with significant gold intercepts at surface and confirmation of mineralization depth extension to 550m. The promising findings are part of a 25,000m drilling campaign aimed at expanding the mining area, with the West Rim showing a high potential for further exploration. Troilus Gold’s ongoing drilling efforts continue to reveal the project’s substantial growth potential, with plans for additional drilling to further define the West Rim Zone and deeper targets.

For further insights into TSE:TLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.