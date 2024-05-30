Troilus Gold Unveils Promising ‘West Rim’ Discovery

Troilus Gold Corp (TSE:TLG) has released an update.

Troilus Gold Corp has announced the discovery of the ‘West Rim Zone’ near its existing mine pits in Quebec, with significant gold intercepts at surface and confirmation of mineralization depth extension to 550m. The promising findings are part of a 25,000m drilling campaign aimed at expanding the mining area, with the West Rim showing a high potential for further exploration. Troilus Gold’s ongoing drilling efforts continue to reveal the project’s substantial growth potential, with plans for additional drilling to further define the West Rim Zone and deeper targets.

