Troilus Gold Secures $300M Financing Boost

November 21, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Troilus Gold Corp (TSE:TLG) has released an update.

Troilus Gold Corp has secured a new Letter of Intent from Export Development Canada for up to $300 million, boosting its total export credit agency support to $1.3 billion. This financial backing strengthens Troilus’s position as a key player in the North American copper andgold market aligning with Canada’s critical minerals strategy.

