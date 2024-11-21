Troilus Gold Secures $300M Financing Boost

Troilus Gold Corp (TSE:TLG) has released an update.
Troilus Gold Corp has secured a new Letter of Intent from Export Development Canada for up to $300 million, boosting its total export credit agency support to $1.3 billion. This financial backing strengthens Troilus’s position as a key player in the North American copper andgold market aligning with Canada’s critical minerals strategy.
