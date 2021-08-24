Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) insider upped their holding by 186% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Troika Media Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TRKA ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Troika Media Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Peter Coates made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$4.15 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.58). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Peter Coates.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:TRKA Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Troika Media Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Troika Media Group insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about US$26m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Troika Media Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Troika Media Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Troika Media Group insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Troika Media Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

