Troax Group AB (OM:TROAX) Price Target Decreased by 22.40% to 150.20

The average one-year price target for Troax Group AB (OM:TROAX) has been revised to 150,20 kr / share. This is a decrease of 22.40% from the prior estimate of 193,54 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113,12 kr to a high of 178,50 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.10% from the latest reported closing price of 98,10 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Troax Group AB. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROAX is 0.02%, an increase of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.75% to 2,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 740K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROAX by 7.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 540K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROAX by 5.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 336K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 217K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROAX by 10.59% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROAX by 3.59% over the last quarter.

