$TRNS stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TRNS stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,660,565 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TRNS:
$TRNS Insider Trading Activity
$TRNS insiders have traded $TRNS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG D. CAIRNS has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $92,427 and 0 sales.
$TRNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $TRNS stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 341,148 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,398,468
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 154,024 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,467,086
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 153,196 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,405,442
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 88,763 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,608,405
- BROADCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 71,692 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,337,469
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 71,685 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,336,948
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 70,461 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,245,821
$TRNS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,029,367 of award payments to $TRNS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GAGE CALIBRATION - FFP: $559,586
- CALIBRATION SERVICES FOR OPTION PERIOD 4 PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE (POP) 8/26/2024-8/25/2025.: $270,394
- PIPETTE CALIBRATION SERVICES: $77,487
- SERVICE: $27,667
- ON-SITE CALIBRATION SERVICE: $22,450
