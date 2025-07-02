TRNO Eyes Growth With New York and California Property Buyouts

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO recently shelled out $31.1 million for the purchase of an industrial property in Long Island City, Queens, NY. The move comes as part of the company’s acquisition efforts to boost its portfolio in major industrial markets.



Located at 49-10 27th Street, next to the entrance to the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, this property is positioned on 2.2 acres and comprises one industrial distribution building encompassing around 48,000 square feet. It offers ten dock-high and 14 grade-level loading positions.



Terreno plans to redevelop the currently vacant property with significant upgrades, including a redesigned truck loading area, new office and warehouse space, exterior lighting enhancements, slab repairs and a potential roof raise. The project is expected to be completed in 2026 and is projected to have a total investment of around $40.2 million. The estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.5%.



Apart from the latest acquisition, Terreno has recently announced the purchase of an industrial property in Santa Ana, CA, for around $49.5 million. The transaction marks an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.7%. The acquired property is located at 3500 West MacArthur Boulevard, comprising one industrial distribution building containing roughly 134,000 square feet on 12.1 acres of industrial-zoned land. It is 100% leased to a major home improvement retailer and is operational as a retail location. Also, prior to that, TRNO acquired an industrial property in Long Island City, Queens, NY, for $16 million.



TRNO follows a disciplined capital-recycling strategy. In early June 2025, the company acquired an industrial property in Los Angeles, CA, for around $10 million. In May 2025, it sold two properties at an aggregate sale value of around $114.5 million.

Final Take on TRNO

With such expansion efforts, Terreno Realty is well-poised to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets, namely New York City/Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington, D.C. These markets display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and tariff issues remain major concerns now.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have declined 2.3% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 1.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $2.35, indicating year-over-year growth of 4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.P. Carey’s 2025 FFO per share stands at $4.88, implying an increase of 3.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.